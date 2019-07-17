Iulia Vantur Gets a 'Shaky Alarm' After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bali
Iulia Vantur shared that though no one was injured in the earthquake, the experience reminded her of the fleeting nature of life and that she felt more alive after it.
Image: Instagram
Bali is one of the most popular beach destinations frequented by tourists. Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur was recently at the tourist hotspot for a work commitment, but was rattled by the earthquake that hit Bali on Tuesday.
Many in Indonesia felt panic as the earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocked Bali. Iulia shared her scary experience on social media. She wrote, "Wake up to life!!! Today I've got a v shaky "alarm" in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only a few seconds thousands of thoughts were "shaking" my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came (sic)."
She went on to add that though no one was injured in the earthquake, the experience reminded her of the fleeting nature of life and that she felt more alive after it. "Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were “shaking” my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita
Iulia Vantur is taking baby steps into Bollywood, and it was rumoured that she was dating Salman Khan. She lent her voice in two songs for Khan's film Race 3 - 'Party Chale On' and 'Selfish'. She has also appeared in an item song in the film O Teri.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment
- India Drawn Alongside Qatar in 2nd Round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020
- World Emoji Day: There are New Disability, Food, Animal and Saree Emojis Coming to Your iPhone
- Why is The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Not Available For Many OnePlus 7 Pro Users in India Even Now?