2-min read

Iulia Vantur Gets a 'Shaky Alarm' After 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bali

Iulia Vantur shared that though no one was injured in the earthquake, the experience reminded her of the fleeting nature of life and that she felt more alive after it.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Bali is one of the most popular beach destinations frequented by tourists. Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur was recently at the tourist hotspot for a work commitment, but was rattled by the earthquake that hit Bali on Tuesday.

Many in Indonesia felt panic as the earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocked Bali. Iulia shared her scary experience on social media. She wrote, "Wake up to life!!! Today I've got a v shaky "alarm" in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only a few seconds thousands of thoughts were "shaking" my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came (sic)."

She went on to add that though no one was injured in the earthquake, the experience reminded her of the fleeting nature of life and that she felt more alive after it. "Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were “shaking” my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So... enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia) on

Iulia Vantur is taking baby steps into Bollywood, and it was rumoured that she was dating Salman Khan. She lent her voice in two songs for Khan's film Race 3 - 'Party Chale On' and 'Selfish'. She has also appeared in an item song in the film O Teri.

