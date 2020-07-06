Iulia Vantur has the Best Reply When Asked to Choose one in Sohail, Arbaaz and Salman Khan

Iulia Vantur recently engaged with her online family during an interaction on social media. The 39-year-old actress started an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram where she was encountered with an interesting question.

A user of the photo-sharing platform asked the Romanian beauty to choose one among Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan to which she had an epic response. The songstress discreetly ducked the question by saying, “Khan” in her answer.

“Choose one and diplomatic replies expected...Salman, Arbaaz or Sohail?,” reads the question.

Another question asked if actress Sonakshi Sinha can lift Vantur to which she replied saying, “Of course she can!!! She’s the strongest girl. She can lift everyone’s mood up too.” Vantur shared an image of Sonakshi lifting her Dabangg 3 co-star Salman Khan.

Vantur was quarantined along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. Vantur crooned the song, Selfish in Race 3 that starred Salman Khan in the lead role.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama in May, Vantur responded to the ongoing rumours of her marriage with rumored boyfriend Salman.

She said, “I think it is more about how people feel about each other. I can get married to someone tomorrow, you know. I think it is more important to be happy with someone, spend quality time and have a connection... Spending your life with someone, more than papers and all those things (sic.)”

