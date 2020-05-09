Iulia On Marriage Rumours With Salman Khan: Spending Life With Someone More Important Than Papers

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have often been spotted making special appearances together at various events. Iulia is also seen mingling with the Khan family on their special occasions. She also attended Salman's sister Arpita's birthday celebration and shared a picture on her Instagram.

She is currently quarantining with Salman and his family at his Panvel farmhouse. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and model Waluscha De Sousa are also present at the farm.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hangama, Iulia reacted to her impending marriage rumours with Salman when a fan asked her to get married to the Bollywood superstar.

She laughed and said, “Oh God! This question goes on and on and on. I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point, I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking me, ‘When you are going to get married?’”

“I said, ‘Mom, do you want me to be happy or just get married?’ Because to get married just like that... I can get married to someone tomorrow, you know. That was the last time she ever asked me about this. I think it is more important to be happy with someone, spend quality time and have a connection... Spending your life with someone, more than papers and all those things,” she added.

Earlier, she had also opened up about her relationship with Salman saying that there was nothing special brewing between the two and that they are 'just friends'.