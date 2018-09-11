GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iulia Vantur to Star in Radha Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Iulia Vantur/ Instagram
Actress Iulia Vantur has been roped in for film Radhu Tu Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala.

She will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film by Studio 5 Elements. It will be directed by Prem R Soni.

"Studio 5 Elements is happy to have Iulia Vantur on board for 'Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala'. The film will go on floors soon," said Prernaa Arora of Studio 5 Elements.

The film will go on floors in Mathura soon. Soni and the crew will be leaving for the recee of the film next week and the actress will accompany him to start prepping for her role.

The rest of the casting is underway.
