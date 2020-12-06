Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' Named Best Film At Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

Soni fame director Ivan Ayr’s second directorial venture Meel Patthar has won the best film trophy at Singapore’s Silver Screen Awards. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect with his past and comes to terms with his present.

According to Variety, Meel Pathhar (Milestone) also earned Vicky the award for best performer at the Silver Screen Awards, the closing event of the Singapore International Film Festival. Also starring Lakshvir Saran, the film was screened at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in its the Horizons section in September. Meel Patthar later played at the Pingyao and Stockholm festivals.

In Singapore, it was screened in the competition that is reserved for first and second features hailing from the Asia region. Ayr previously said he tried to explore the uncertainties posed by the future and how one deals with it in Meel Patthar.

“It tells you where you are and how much further you have to go. There is a feeling of uncertainty, the protagonist is uncertain where he is going but he knows where he is.

“Like how we say there is a significant moment or milestone one has crossed, that is there in the film. He gets to certain milestone which he is unaware of and certain things begin to happen which makes things uncertain,” the director had told .