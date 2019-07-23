I’ve Always Been Around, I Just Don’t Like Making Much Noise, Says Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol, who has lately been very selective about his acting projects, says he can never compromise with his work and that perhaps bolsters his rebellious image.

“I am who I am and I want to stay authentic. In a world full of compromises, I have never compromised, and that continues to add to my rebellious image. As they say, ‘no man is an island’ but islands exist nonetheless,” he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

On why he keeps so low-key in a world that thrives on attention, he said, “Truth is, I have always been around, I just don’t like making much noise.”

Slamming Bollywood for sticking to formulaic content for far too long, the 43-year-old actor earlier told IANS, "Because (Indian) films have never actually gone beyond the formula, now what is happening is that our drama will improve, no doubt, like Delhi Crime is a huge achievement for Indian shows, but I also think there are expectations for Bollywood to match up."

"Now, when you see the Bollywood films, the trend is for them to flop, really," he added.

Saying that he hardly watches films, he told HT, “The last thing I watched was Delhi Crime and it was one of the best I’ve seen in recent times.”

Abhay was last seen alongside Mithila Palkar in Chopsticks, his web debut for Netflix.

