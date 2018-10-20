GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
I've Become Private Person After Marrying Kanye West: Kim Kardashian

While appearing on "The Alec Baldwin Show", Kim Kardashian admitted that before she met Kanye, her whole life revolved around being in the spotlight,

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Reuters)
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says her marriage with rapper Kanye West has made her more "private person".

While appearing on "The Alec Baldwin Show", Kim admitted that before she met Kanye, her whole life revolved around being in the spotlight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: "We would get our hair and make-up done after we filmed the show. Then it was like: 'I was like what is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?'"

But when she met the "Heartless" rapper, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said her perspective changed and he taught her how to value her private life, as he likes to keep to himself when he isn't working.

"It started with Kanye. His work life is very public, but then when he was off, he was very private. Now it's, 'Where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us?' All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point," she added.

The 37-year-old reality star tied the knot with the rapper -- with whom she has North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, eight months -- in 2014.
