I’ve Been Cheated on and Lied to: Anusha Dandekar Reveals Why She Broke up with Karan Kundrra

Anusha Dandekar has finally revealed the real reason for her break-up with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The VJ-turned-actress took to social media and shared a lengthy post where she made this shocking revelation. She shared that she was cheated on and lied to in the relationship, adding she waited for an apology which she never got. Anusha, who hosted several seasons of MTV's dating show Love School with Karan, also shared relationship advice with her fans.

In her lengthy social media post, revealing the reason for her break up with Karan, Anusha wrote, "Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive...

You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day (sic)."

She continued further in her post, "My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve. Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me (sic)."

Anusha's sisters Shibani and Apeksha commented on her post. Shibani posted heart emojis and wrote, "With you always," while Apeksha said, "This is perfect," with a heart emoji.

Anusha and Karan dated for around five years. They've hosted MTV Love School Season 2, 3 and 4 together.