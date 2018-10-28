I've Been Crazily Adventurous with my Life, Says Taapsee Pannu

From a girl who loved studies to becoming an actress, Taapsee Pannu's journey has been a roller-coaster ride. She says she has always been about exploring the unexplored.Taapsee, who has featured in films like "Baby", "Pink" and "Mulk", featured in entertainment-based audio show "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev" in which she spoke about her life and career, read a statement.Asked when did she realise she wanted to be an actor, Taapsee said: "After my first film released. Actually that is true and by no means it should be taken that I don't love my job right now. I am doing it because I am loving it. In the beginning, I have been very honest about the fact it was not something that I planned for myself."I wanted to do MBA in marketing and do a regular job, probably something creative but in the MBA space, but not this risky or crazy I'll say. I jumped into this profession only to while away one year of my life while I prep for my MBA. And when movies happened, I took two films at a time -- one Tamil, one Telugu to see, 'Let's have fun, enjoy, we will learn something new and life is not really wasted, and rather than sitting at home and only studying, might as well learn something new as well'."Her Telugu film became a hit while Tamil movie "Aadukalam" won multiple National Awards.That was when she felt it was destiny's way of telling her "something". "I (thought I) should listen to it."As a girl from Delhi, how did she land up in a Tamil or Telugu film?"I have been very crazily adventurous with my life and age has now made me sober down a little bit. But I have been insanely crazy. I love doing something which is not expected and obviously I have this fascination. This fascination took me to a place near central Delhi somewhere in the middle of forest area which was supposed to be having some weird history and haunted and all that, and I just wanted to explore."I am that person who loves to go somewhere where nobody has."I did get Hindi offers but those were like with no literally no names. I didn't hear about those guys before nor did Google mention much. I Googled about the guys who offered films me in South and they were really big names."One filmmaker she really wants to work with is Mani Ratnam."I want to be a Mani Ratnam heroine once. Very rarely I get to be a heroine first of all, so I want to be a Mani Ratnam heroine because it is something very pure and real at the same. He is one director who can... You will be real as a character but he will still make you look aspirational at the same time," said the "Manmarziyaan" actress.