I've Been Dropped Out Of Many Movies At The Last Minute, It Hurts: Divya Dutta

In the wake of the ongoing debate about insider vs outsider, actress Divya Dutta has opened up about how the power dynamics and favouritism in Bollywood hurt her acting career over the years.

In an interview with Times of India, Divya, who received National Film Award for her incredible performance in Irada in 2018, said that she was "thrown out" of films without prior intimation.

"It used to feel like a huge sense of loss, coming and being rejected or being told on the phone that someone else has been roped in. I've been dropped out of many movies at the last minute so that hurts because you feel sheer helplessness because you know how good you could've been in that role," Divya said.

The actress credited her mother and "strong" family for being a constant support to her.

"My mother used to ask 'Why are you upset?' then I would say, mom, 'I've been thrown out of the film, why? I don't know.' So she says 'Does that stop your life? Life never stops and tomorrow's another day.' In fact, it's strange that the people, who have dropped me, I have worked with them a few years later with better roles.

"There are two choices that happen, either you brought down with all the rejections and get affected. Be it actors, technicians, writers or whoever, we are sensitive and rejection can get onto you. But you still we have to think: let people sit over our heads and let it affect you or you can say what do I have in my hand? So I think I have been that way, wanting to leave all these rejections and get the best of what I had. I have never had an author-backed role, so the roles I took up I gave it the X-factor as I was determination as I wanted to tell the people about me."