MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

I've Been Rejected Constantly, Says Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson, who achieved worldwide recognition with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently looking forward to the release of her character's first standalone movie.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she has faced a lot of rejection in her life and has made a career out of being a second choice.

The actor said she appreciates when she is approached for a role for which she has been rejected initially.

"Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly... The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice," Johansson told Parade magazine.

The 35-year-old actor, who achieved worldwide recognition with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently looking forward to the release of her character's first standalone Black Widow. The film will hit the theatres on November 6.

Meanwhile, Black Widow took the release date of The Eternals, which now moves to February 21 next year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings departs that February date for May 7, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shifts from next May to Nov 5, 2021. And Thor: Love and Thunder is pushed three months, to Feb 18, 2022.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres