I've Been Rejected Constantly, Says Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she has faced a lot of rejection in her life and has made a career out of being a second choice.

The actor said she appreciates when she is approached for a role for which she has been rejected initially.

"Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly... The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice," Johansson told Parade magazine.

The 35-year-old actor, who achieved worldwide recognition with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently looking forward to the release of her character's first standalone Black Widow. The film will hit the theatres on November 6.

Meanwhile, Black Widow took the release date of The Eternals, which now moves to February 21 next year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings departs that February date for May 7, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shifts from next May to Nov 5, 2021. And Thor: Love and Thunder is pushed three months, to Feb 18, 2022.

