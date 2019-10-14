I've Cried Enough as Kashish, Will Make Others Cry as Komolika on Kasautii, Says Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is returning to the small screen after a long gap, albeit in a negative role. The actress, who shot to fame as Kashish in the hit Balaji soap Kahiin Toh Hoga, has already started shooting for the role of Komolika in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Aamna is excited about her new avatar on the small screen, and it looks like she is all set to come out of the weepy bahu bracket. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Aamna said that she is excited to explore a negative role now.

She said, "As an actor, you want to play all shades. It's really exciting when you come across something that can surprise your audiences. I had briefly played a grey character in Ek Villain and when Komolika was offered I felt it was a good opportunity to flesh out that aspect of an actor too."

"And on a lighter note, my first thought was as Kashish I've cried enough, it's high time I make others cry. I would really hope that I do an entertaining portrayal and that the audiences accept it in a similar emotion," she added.

The role of Komolika was played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original Ekta Kapoor show. Hina Khan took up the role in the latest version. Aamna stepped in to replace Hina when the latter quit the show.

Talking about comparisons with Hina and Urvashi, Aamna said, "Comparisons are inevitable... Of course, Hina and Urvashi have done such a tremendous portrayal of this character...and I hope that I can compliment Komolika in my own way maintaining its cult status."

Since Kasautii got a reboot, Aamna said she would also like a reboot of Kahiin Toh Hoga, the show that made her a household name. Aamna said, "Yes, I would definitely want a season two to Kahiin Toh Hoga."

