1-min read

I've Dealt With Bullying Since I Was 13, Says Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz has opened up on being bullied during her teenage years.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
I've Dealt With Bullying Since I Was 13, Says Ileana D'Cruz
Image of Ileana D'Cruz, courtesy of Instagram

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, whose recent release Pagalpanti opened to an underwhelming response, has opened up on being bullied, especially body-shamed, during her teenage years.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I get annoyed when there's warped pictures of me, where they will enhance certain things and make me look bigger than I actually am. If I have put on weight, it's fine. But I have dealt with bullying since I was 13-14. That's a vulnerable and sensitive age because you're just starting to talk to boys.

I have been harassed by my body type so much that I think I have heard it all. I just didn't like it because I was looking at myself from that person's perspective. People would be like, 'This isn't normal', why do you have a body like that?' I have reached that point where I'm happy. It's entertaining and funny."

In 2017, the actress had talked about dealing with Body Dysmorphic Disorder. In a report, she had shared about going through depression and anxiety, which caused her the disorder.

She had even said that she had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end things as she was picked on for her body type.

