Ekta Kapoor Wants Her Film to Go Back to Original Title, Says 'I've Gone Mental'

Ekta Kapoor on Wednesday apologised for Kangana Ranaut's spat with a PTI journalist during a promotional event of her upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. Ekta's banner did not name the actor but said it would like to apologise for the "untoward incident" at their event on Sunday.

Later, a newly formed group--Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India--asked for a formal apology from Kangana Ranaut.

However, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel said on Twitter that the actor would not apologise. "I promise one thing that there will be no apology from Kangana," Rangoli tweeted.

As the issue refuses to die down, Ekta on Friday appeared to vent her frustration out on Twitter when she tweeted, "Can we pls (please) go back to d (the) original tittle, suits d (the) film better!"

JudgeMentall Hai Kya was originally titled Mental Hai Kya. But the makers had to change the name after the censor board reportedly raised objections. The Prakash Kovelamudi-directed thriller was at the receiving end for quite some time with many people calling the (original) title derogatory and insensitive to mentally-challenged people.

When a user commented on Ekta's post: “I think you can start planning a sequel... and you can choose one of the two for the protagonist.” She replied, “I can act also! I’ve gone mental.”

Ekta's production house had also expressed the hope the media will not "let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film".

On Tuesday, in its letter to Kapoor, the Guild said the boycott is a collective decision but would extend only to the actor and not affect the film or the rest of its cast.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which also features Rajkummar Rao, is scheduled to be released on July 26.

