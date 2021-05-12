I've Grown Up Watching Salman Khan on Screen, was Nervous During First Meeting: Disha Patani

She is only four films old in Bollywood, and already on her second project with Salman Khan. After a cameo in 2019’s Bharat, Disha Patani is starring in a full-fledged lead role opposite Salman in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Talking about her first memory of her superstar co-star, Disha says, “I’ve grown up watching Salman Khan on the silver screen. I was very nervous during our first meeting because I was getting the opportunity to work with one of the biggest superstars in the country."

Matching steps with Salman in songs like Seeti Maar and Zoom Zoom in Radhe, one can hardly imagine Disha to be a shy person. But the 28-year-old insists her love for dancing has helped her open up. Disha is also known for her passion for fitness. Asked for her preferences among dance, fitness and acting, Disha says, “It’s a really hard choice to make. Dancing to me isn’t just a passion but helps me open up because I’m an extremely shy person. Fitness is a religion. Acting is also a huge priority because I have miles to go and I’m constantly looking to better my performance with every film."

Disha is one of the most popular young actresses we have in Bollywood today, commanding a massive fan following on social media. Her first Bollywood appearance was in 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and there has been no looking back. She has also delivered popular dance numbers like Befikra with Tiger Shroff and Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3.

“I feel extremely lucky with all the love and support I’ve received from my fans and well-wishers. Honestly, I love what I do and work hard at it to get better. Hopefully, I will always be able to give my fans something to look forward to and repay them for all the love they have showered on me," she says.

