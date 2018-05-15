English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I've No Time for Abuses or Trolls: Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan sharesd his thoughts on trolling and abuses on his blog.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has no time to attend to abuses or trolls as he would rather spend time for work and his fans, whom he refers to as his "extended family (Ef)".
The cine-icon, 75, shares his thoughts on trolling and abuses on his blog.
"A concerned Ef warns me of extensive 'trolls' on the platforms and warns me to be discreet and attentive to what I may say on social media, for the ugliness of the disreputable, affects him, and he urges me to be of care," he wrote.
The "102 Not Out" star says he is aware about it, but chooses to avoid it.
"Yes, I care. Yes, I know of the abuse and yes, I wish they be of greater intensity towards me for then it forms an unattainable mindset for even greater achieving attention given to such translates into what the troller actually wanted - notice," he added.
The thespian says trolls provoke him to do better.
"I have no time for abuse... I have time for my work, for my Ef and this Blog... I do not have time to attend to abuse. I love it actually, for it provokes me to betterment. (It) provokes me to get bigger and vastly improve my self, my demeanour, my standing and my dignity," he added.
Big B says he is "grateful to them" for it "drives me better and longer with better-enlightened mind"
"My love to all. And if any of you would wish to bring me abuse and falsehood, I shall welcome it with open arms," he added.
