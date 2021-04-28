I've Not Got Any Work Because of Priyanka Chopra, Says Her Cousin Meera Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has shared in an interview that her relationship with the international star hasn’t helped her journey in the film industry.

Meera has predominantly worked in South Indian movies. She made her Tamil films debut in 2005 with Anbe Aaruyire and ventured into the Telugu film industry in 2006 with Bangaram.

Talking about her struggle in the film industry, Meera said (via), “The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka’s sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister."

“Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously. They did not take me for granted as they knew was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave fortunately I have not been compared to both of them", Meera added.

Meera’s new series Tattoo Murders is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It is a seven-episode series which features her as a cop named Aditi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here