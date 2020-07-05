I've Really Hit Pause Button: Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 3

Director Patty Jenkins says till the world doesn't recover from the coronavirus pandemic she has decided to put on hold the third film in the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman franchise.







Jenkins, who directed the 2017 Wonder Woman and is looking forward to the October 2 release of the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, said before starting the third part she wants to absorb the "result of this pandemic".







Earlier this year the filmmaker had said that she was keen to work on another installment of the DC superhero saga as well as a spin-off set in the Amazon.







''I've really hit the pause button. Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I'm totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is. We're not starting to work on that movie right away," Jenkins told British magazine Total Film







''I'm hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third 'Wonder Woman'. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know?'' she added.







The director said even though she has no plans to make major changes in the plotline of the movie, she wants it to be "influenced by all of this".

