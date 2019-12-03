Take the pledge to vote

I've Seen a Lot of Bollywood Stuff, Love How They Approach Everything with Music, Says Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds is looking forward to his next collaboration with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote "Deadpool 2" along with the actor. The writer duo has also penned "6 Underground", directed by Michael Bay.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
I've Seen a Lot of Bollywood Stuff, Love How They Approach Everything with Music, Says Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds is looking forward to his next collaboration with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote "Deadpool 2" along with the actor. The writer duo has also penned "6 Underground", directed by Michael Bay.

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has seen a lot of Bollywood films and the actor said he loves the way Hindi cinema celebrates life and music.

The actor, who is currently promoting his Netflix movie "6 Underground" here at a fan event, called Indian film industry one of the biggest in the world.

"India is really one of the greatest film industries in the world... I've seen a lot of Bollywood stuff... I just love the celebration of life and I love how they approach everything with music," Reynolds, 43, said at the red carpet.

Reynolds is looking forward to his next collaboration with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who wrote "Deadpool 2" along with the actor. The writer duo has also penned "6 Underground", directed by Michael Bay.

"I didn't write on this one, but we were working on 'Deadpool 3' right now. And they've been friends of mine for 10 years. So I love them. I'll do anything with those guys. I wish I could do every movie with those guys," he told PTI.

Reynolds enjoys a great fan following in India thanks to the popularity of his foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool aka Wade Wilson.

In "6 Underground", he plays the enterprising billionaire called "1" who decides to bring down the regime of a corrupt leader with the help of five other individuals.

The film will start streaming on Netflix on December 13. It also stars Melanie Laurent, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco.

