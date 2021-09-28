I've Seen it All: Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Talks About Financial and Medical Struggles

Actor Pratik Gandhi became an overnight sensation after starring in the hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik, who started his career as a theatre artist, received widespread critical acclaim and national attention for playing the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the series. However, success did not come easy to the 41-year-old Surat-based actor and he endured a lot of personal, financial and medical struggles before becoming a household name in the country.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pratik opened up about his wife Bhamini Oza’s illness and the demise of his father due to cancer. He also revealed that there was a point when his entire family became homeless despite living in Mumbai for several years.

“Financial trouble, financial crisis, medical trouble, I've seen it all. Trouble like there was a medical emergency home, be it my wife’s brain tumor operation or my father’s cancer that we fought and eventually we lost him in 2018,” he said. Pratik further stressed that despite all the trouble he faced, he never doubted himself.

He also said that he starts thinking about the solution, the moment he faces any setback before claiming that his mind is trained that way. Pratik also acknowledged that everyone goes through these things at a certain point in their life.

Pratik also revealed that his family did not have a house in Mumbai despite living in the financial capital of India for over a decade. “There was a time when we didn't have a house, suddenly the whole family was homeless,” he told Bollywood Bubble. Talking about his struggle during these tough times, he said that in such situations one has to “manoeuvre” themselves and their “emotions.”

He also admitted that these things happen when somebody leaves their “stable job and “get into something like this”, especially if they have a “full-fledged family”.

He will next seen in the film Bhavai.

