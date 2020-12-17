I've Used Very Little Of The Talent I Have For Cinema: Lillete Dubey

Mumbai: Veteran stage and film actor Lillete Dubey says her work in theatre, spanning over four decades, has been far more rewarding than the collective experience of her credits on TV, in cinema and the digital space. The 67-year-old actor, who started her film career in the late ’90s, garnered acclaim for her performances in films like “Zubeida”, Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding”, “Kal Ho Na Ho”, and British comedy-drama “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and its sequel.

In the theatre community, Dubey is known for plays like “Dance Like A Man”, “Adhe Adhure” and “Gauhar”, which she directed under her banner, The Primetime Theatre Company. While her work on screen has been appreciated, the actor said, she doesn’t feel the medium has given her opportunities to play wide-ranging characters. “I don’t want to sound immodest, but I don’t think cinema, TV or web has even challenged me or made me do a gamut of work that theatre has. I get embarrassed when people have nice things to say about the work I’ve done for the screen,” she told .