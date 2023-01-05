J-Hope Cheers for His Jin Hyung in Throwback Video, Gives a Glimpse of His 2022 With BTS

What a year it has been for the mega-popular K-pop boy band BTS. Even more so for its member Jung Hoseok, better known by his stage name, J-Hope. He has taken the BTS fans down memory lane once again as he shared a bunch of snaps and clips from the eventful 2022. Hoseok is known to capture the most random moments of the entire group, so it made sense for the post to appear on his Instagram handle. Captioning it “Adios 2022”, the rapper of the group shared an adorable pic of himself sitting in a checkered suit with black bunny ears and a charming smile. From then on, it is one amazing memory after another.

Up first is J-Hope making ARMYs reminisce about both the BTS Permission to Dance On Stage from March and Yet To Come Busan Concert that the group held on October 15. In the next clip, which is most likely from the Grammys, the main dancer of BTS showed off why he is the King of All Black fashion. As he panned the camera towards his members sitting around the table at the award show, he captured some backstage candid moments.

Some other clips and snaps included J-Hope sharing a behind-the-scenes from the music video of his solo album Jack in the Box which was released on July 15, and moments from him headlining Lollapalooza. There were also some selcas of the popular k-pop idol without which the glimpse into his gallery would have been incomplete.

Perhaps one clip that was the most heartwarming was of the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin, popularly known as Jin. Hoseok can be heard, mostly off-camera, cheering his hyung on a set with Jin as the centre of attention. He even goes on to zoom into his hyung’s face. Not that Worldwide Handsome would have minded that one bit. But the memory seems especially wholesome because the vocalist is currently completing his 18-month mandatory military service in the South Korean army. Check out the entire gallery dump here:

The rapper ended 2022 with a bang as he set the stage on fire during the live show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Even as it poured around him, and even after falling down from stairs during the rehearsals, J-Hope proved once again when he said, “liking BTS was the best decision ever”, he truly meant it.

