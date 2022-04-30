J-Hope Doesn't Leave You on Read: Lizzo Talks About Texting Hobi, Her Love for BTS

Last November, BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin had attended Harry Styles’ concert in LA, prior to their own concert, and the clips of the same had won the internet. During the concert, they had bumped into American rapper Lizzo and her sister as well and selfies of their adorable interaction had sent ARMYs into a meltdown. Both Lizzo and her sister Vanessa shared their experiences of meeting the four BTS and talked about the boys at length.

During the recent episode of Audacy’s podcast series, the rapper again talked about her friendship with the South Korean boy band and said that she has a texting relationship with J-Hope. She said that she has Hobi’s number and he is a great texter. She also revealed that the rapper never leaves her on read. “He’s a GREAT texter, expressive, he does not leave you on read."

Not just that, she also informed that Hobi apologises if it takes him too long to respond. The host also asked her about a possible BTS x Lizzo collab.

Last month, Lizzo’s sister Vanessa shared her experience of getting a hug from V during the concert. At the concert, Vanessa introduced herself to the Christmas Tree singer and got hugged by him twice. In an interview with YouTuber Brooke Morrison, Vanessa said that she tugged on V’s t-shirt and introduced herself and he immediately hugged her. “He said, ‘Ha!’ and we just hugged. He just was so excited. It was so cool," she said.

Soon after that, Lizzo, too, introduced her sister which resulted in her getting hugged twice by V. “They’re so sweet, just the sweetest hearts," she added.

BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook returned to their residence in Seoul, South Korea after a four-day concert in Las Vegas. The band is gearing up for their comeback on the 10th of June this year. The announcement was made on the last day of their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert.

