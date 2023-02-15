J-Hope In The Box Releasing Soon; What To Expect From BTS Member’s Solo Documentary

Member of the famed K-Pop boyband BTS, Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, has been on a solo musical journey that is nothing short of extraordinary. Fans have always expressed how proud they are of what Hobi has achieved. Yet so little is known about how that came to be. It is no secret that all the members of the group are incredibly hardworking. The reflection of their efforts is seen in their mesmerizing vocals, meaningful lyrics, and highly synchronized and difficult choreographies. But what about their solo efforts? Now it is time for members of the ARMY to witness how J-Hope create his music.

Disney Plus is ready to take the fans on a behind-the-scenes journey with Hoseok’s solo documentary J-hope IN THE BOX. This documentary special will be available for streaming on February 17. Here’s what you can expect from it:

J-Hope Shares His Troubles

The trailer of the documentary was released on February 10 and Hobi was seen sharing his worries about his solo project. Going candid with the camera, he remarked, “I’m in trouble”. He was seen pacing around his personal studio and trying to get his moves just right in the dance studio at HYBE, the agency under which he and fellow BTS members are signed. J-Hope went on to say, “I can’t come up with the arrangement and dance moves. And I can’t sleep thinking about it.”

Members of the ARMY can expect some candid details about how Hobi was able to get his album Jack in the box out there and so much more.

Special Focus On Lollapalooza

From the get-go, it is easy to tell that the documentary will have a special focus on Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2022. J-Hope headlined the event and the documentary is set to share some insights on that as well. There are clips of the behind-the-scenes of the event, which even shared a glimpse of his fellow BTS member, Jimin, who went all the way to the United States to show his support for his hyung at the event.

Synergy With The Members

Speaking of the other members of BTS, the rapper is also going to touch upon how much he misses them while on this solo music journey. “There’s this synergy when I’m with my members, but now I have to do it myself,” J-Hope said.

The documentary special, J-hope IN THE BOX, is going to take the fans on a journey of how their beloved rapper has been able to bring to them the music and performances that they have come to love.

