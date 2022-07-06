J-Hope Jack in the Box Teaser: BTS Member Drops Sinister Tease, ARMYs Notice Pandora's Box Connection

The Jack in the Box is gearing to pop out of the box and we are eagerly looking forward to it! Unless you’ve been MIA on social media, you’d know that BTS member J-Hope is preparing to release his first solo album titled Jack in the Box. The rapper has already released the first track from the album, More. Now, the Bangtannie has dropped a sinister teaser of the album and it seemingly gives a nod to Pandora’s box.

The black and white teaser begins with a Jack in the box placed beside a television with no reception. The box features a dent and a number of drawings. Jack pops out of the box and the television suddenly gets the reception. While it features an animated image at first, the word ‘done’ appears soon after. J-Hope has given his own touch to the iconic tune of the Jack in the box as well in the teaser.

The teaser was shared by BTS’ official Twitter handle with the caption, “j-hope ‘Hope In The Box’ Visual Teaser

Only one thing was left in the box. It was ‘Hope’.” Jung Hoseok also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Are you just going to stay in the box? #HopeInTheBox.”

The eerie teaser has opened a floodgate of speculations, with many fans pointing out that Hobi is referring to Pandora’s box in the teaser. “Cannot stress what a genius Hoseok is for starting off by naming his album “jack in the box” and then moving on to make “hope in the box” which is an intelligent wordplay on his stage name, the album name and also a referance to the pandora’s box myth. A LEGEND,” a fan tweeted. “Crazy cause he did have “pandora’s box” written under the jack in the box on the blue side cover,” an eagle-eyed fan noticed.

“one thing was left in the box. ‘Hope’” the concept of not knowing when Jack is gonna pop out of the box, the fear of not knowing when it’s gonna happen and the belief that Hope is the worst evil in pandora’s box bc it keep us expecting something that may never happen. oh hoseok — funky little popstar (@hrIykoo) July 5, 2022

jung hoseok NEVER disappoints like ever since he started his album chapter he has only giving us the most unique and artistic and talented content ever like??? from the idea of jack in the box, to the connection to the pandora box, to the genre for MORE?? he truly is an ace — jupi in the box MORE OUT NOW!! (@dimpleboyhobi) July 5, 2022

i knew about the pandora’s box story because i was really into greek mythology at one point but i totally forgot that pandora closed the box before hope could escape from it so that it can remain in the box… and he is tying jack in the box in this album… honestly this is genius — Lords 葵ちゃん🌌💜⁷ (@namu_aoi) July 5, 2022

Pandora opened the box out of curiosity, she wanted to discover and know 'MORE'. Hobi is doing that with Jack In The Box, he is not just showing us more about himself, he is discovering 'MORE' about himself and life/world as well through this process. — Saяah ⟭⟬⁷ ⟬⟭ (Busy 👩🏾‍💼/📚) (@__Samira7__) July 5, 2022

Jack in the Box releases on July 15.

