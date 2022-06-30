J-Hope More MV Teaser: BTS Member Offers A Key To Unlock The Jack In The Box; Watch

BTS member J-Hope is gearing for the release of his first solo album, Jack in the Box. The rapper is the first BTS member to release his solo work and it has already generated a lot of curiosity. It was previously revealed that the album drops later in July but Hobi is set to drop the first music video of the album, titled More, this weekend.

Ahead of the song’s release, Hoseok has been sharing teasers and it looks like he is all set to break away from his sunshine image. The concept pictures hint at a dark J-Hope waiting to emerge. And now, the rapper has released a teaser of the song.

In the teaser video, a key is placed on a table with the word ‘More’ inscribed on it. The rapper is heard singing a line from the song in the background. A drum arrangement accompanied the lyrics of the song. Check out the teaser below:

BigHit Music has confirmed that the music video of More will drop on July 1. The album is set to release on July 29. The first look of the album received support from RM and V. The members took to the comments section and cheered J-Hope on.

Speaking about the album, BTS’ agency said in a statement: “j-hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album ‘Jack In The Box’, represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to “Jack In The Box” and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist.”

