J-Hope Reveals BTS Got Together for Drinks Recently and We Demand Pictures
J-Hope Reveals BTS Got Together for Drinks Recently and We Demand Pictures

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 09:22 IST

Seoul

J-Hope revealed BTS members met for a drink recently

Bangatan Boys rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was recently at the Golden Disc awards where he bagged a couple of awards for himself and for BTS.

BTS might have decided to focus on their solo careers but the boys have an unbreakable bond and they have made it clear time and again. Bangatan Boys’ rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was recently at the Golden Disc awards where he bagged a couple of awards for himself and for BTS. He revealed that a day before the award ceremony, the tannies met up for drinks. In his speech, he also shared that he looks forward to the moment when the BTS members can come together and be on the stage together.

He said during his speech, “Yesterday, we had a drink, with the BTS members except Jin hyung who enlisted, we met after so long and it felt so good." Hobi’s revelation left the ARMYs screaming and screeching. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “OMG what do Tannies were together yesterday night Had Drinks and Ate and talked together expect Jinnie who’s in his duty PleaseI know what would have happened"

Another user wrote, “what if they are preparing for something? They had a drink before hobi left to go to Thailand. "

Take a look at the reactions:

This is the 37th edition of the Golden Disc Awards. Held on January 7, the awards show took place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Besides BTS, BLACKPINK’s Born Pink, NCT’s Universe, Stray Kids’ Maxident, TWICE’s Between 1 & 2, and The Boyz’s Be Aware were also nominated this year.

first published:January 08, 2023, 09:22 IST
