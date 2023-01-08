J-Hope Reveals BTS Got Together for Drinks Recently and We Demand Pictures

BTS might have decided to focus on their solo careers but the boys have an unbreakable bond and they have made it clear time and again. Bangatan Boys’ rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was recently at the Golden Disc awards where he bagged a couple of awards for himself and for BTS. He revealed that a day before the award ceremony, the tannies met up for drinks. In his speech, he also shared that he looks forward to the moment when the BTS members can come together and be on the stage together.

He said during his speech, “Yesterday, we had a drink, with the BTS members except Jin hyung who enlisted, we met after so long and it felt so good." Hobi’s revelation left the ARMYs screaming and screeching. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, “OMG what do Tannies were together yesterday night Had Drinks and Ate and talked together expect Jinnie who’s in his duty PleaseI know what would have happened"

OMG what do Tannies were together yesterday night Had Drinks and Ate and talked together expect Jinnie who's in his dutyPleaseI know what would have happened Please BTS is so precious @BTS_twt I love them so muchBTS deserves the world — Lovely Tae (@lovelyyBTS7) January 7, 2023

Another user wrote, “what if they are preparing for something? They had a drink before hobi left to go to Thailand. "

what if they are preparing for something? They had a drink before hobi left to go to Thailand. — (@blckswn0) January 8, 2023

Take a look at the reactions:

hobi saying that the members got together for the first time to drink together since "our jin hyung" went to military i cant imagine how empty BTS hearts feels became of the absence of their soulmate in their lives thats breaking me apart really badly 🙁— seokjinnie jinnie jjwan⁷ be safe (@railmebts) January 7, 2023

You didn’t! Hobi talked about the members getting together for a drink in one of his acceptance speeches!!! It’s ok you didn’t miss a live — ⟭⟬Hope⁷⟬⟭TM (@Tiffany_Hope97) January 7, 2023

So, our precious boys won all those awards and Hobi alone was there to receive all of them and the day before they met for a drink (except for Jin) and again and again he said that the best moment is yet to come and we'll be together again @BTS_twt — U_Wrong Me Right⁷ᵛⁱᵇᵉ ❤️‍ (luv u) (@LetMeLo_veYou) January 7, 2023

can I cry coz I really miss BTS I miss them being together… since jin enlistment and every time I see hobi alone in an awards ceremony it breaks my heart to know that they were together for a drink for a long time is a relief for me a happy thought that I can keep APOBANGPO https://t.co/2Ik9qSfuFl— kai^^ 슈가슈가룬 (@kai__dani) January 7, 2023

This is the 37th edition of the Golden Disc Awards. Held on January 7, the awards show took place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Besides BTS, BLACKPINK’s Born Pink, NCT’s Universe, Stray Kids’ Maxident, TWICE’s Between 1 & 2, and The Boyz’s Be Aware were also nominated this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here