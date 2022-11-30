J-Hope Serves Killer Looks on MAMA 2022 Red Carpet, Accepts Artist of the Year Award for BTS

BTS member J-Hope jetted off to Japan to attend the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The event’s Day 1 kick-started on November 29 with artists including Hyolyn and Bibi, IVE, King Daniel, NewJeans, and more setting the MAMA stage ablaze with their energetic performances. On the second day of the award function, artists including J-Hope, Enhypen, Itzy, and Stray Kids graced the stage of the prestigious music event.

BTS emerged as a big winner at MAMA this year too, bagging the Artist of the Year award. J-Hope, real name Jung Hoseok, accepted the award on behalf of the rest of the team members as the band as a whole was not present this time.

It was a big night for J-Hope as a solo artist as well, as he bagged multiple trophies and also delivered a scintillating performance on stage. Looking absolutely dashing in a black suit and dark shades, he ended up winning the Bibigo’s Culture and Style Award at the red carpet event. He also won the Most Popular Male Artist at the 2022 MAMA Awards.

The hosts of the MAMA red carpet spoke to J-Hope in Korean as they welcomed the musician with great zeal and enthusiasm. In a loose translation of their conversation in English, the female host stated that the style award goes to the artist who manages to win a place in the audience’s hearts with his good influence on lifestyle beyond music. Fans who were present at the function erupted in massive hoots and cheers as soon as the announcement was made.

J-hope addressed his fans and talked about feeling utterly flattered by the honour. “Thank you for this award. I wasn’t expecting this. I will continue to work harder to prove myself. I’ll do my best. I’m just flattered Thank you,” said J-Hope while accepting the award.

Notably, it was J-Hope’s first appearance as a solo artist on the MAMA red carpet, in the past, he has attended and performed at the prestigious music event along with his all-boy band BTS. The musician, who is known for his sartorial choices, this time ditched colours to opt for a crisp black formal look. His finely tailored suit was accentuated with perfectly gelled hair and statement black sunglasses.

It was in July when J-Hope released his first-ever solo album, Jack In The Box, which includes hit singles like More and Arson.

