J-Hope Shares Adorable Pic With Mom on Mother's Day, Dedicates This Song From BTS’ 2016 Album to Her

BTS rapper J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok shared a special message to his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The South Korean rapper shared a picture with his mother on his Instagram story and dedicated a special song to her. The rapper protected his mother’s privacy by obscuring her face with a red heart emoticon and added his solo song from the 2016 BTS album Wings, titled MAMA. In the picture, J-Hope was also seen standing next to his mother. The rapper looked debonair in a grey suit and white shirt.

The song written by J-Hope is essentially a love letter to his mother who supported him as he worked to achieve his dreams of being a dancer. The song features both rap and vocal performances by J-Hope. MAMA is also heavily influenced by American Gospel music and features various carnival sounds throughout giving it a very unique feel.

Besides celebrating mother’s day, J-Hope, along with his fellow BTS members - Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jin, and Jimin - is busy working on the septet’s upcoming album. The Grammy-nominated band will soon be releasing its next album titled Proof. Last weekend, BIGHIT revealed the name of the album as well as the cover that had “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” written on it, combined with the schedule for the release of the teasers and music video.

Meanwhile, in his latest Instagram post, J-Hope was seen roaming the streets of some undisclosed location in his classic hip-hop style. The 28-year-old rapper was spotted in a bright yellow sweatshirt and a denim blue bucket hat. J-Hope was posing for the pictures in the streets with some buildings in the background. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, J-Hope added the caption in Korean that read, “Grown up.”

