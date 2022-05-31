J-Hope Spends Time With Jungkook, Jimin; Jin Goes Golfing While RM Serves BF Goals Before BTS' White House Visit

The BTS members are currently in the US, gearing up for their meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House today, May 31. But before getting into the crucial meeting, the septet are having a fun time in the States and have not forgotten to share those moments with ARMYs. Group leader Kim Namjoon (RM) whose love for museums and nature is known to all visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and shared several pictures on his Instagram handle. Beautiful artworks adored his profile. He also didn’t forget to share a couple of snaps of himself.

Social media star J-Hop, on the other hand, shared his selfies and photos of his day out. He also indicated that he is spending time with Jungkook and Jimin. In one of his Instagram Stories from a restaurant where he gives a glimpse of the delicacies kept in front of him, Jungkook’s voice can be heard in the background. In the next Story, he shared a photo of a bucket hat kept on his bed and tagged Jimin on the post. He also wrote, “why is [this] repeatedly in my room..this..”

ARMYs were relieved to see Jungkook with Hobi as the former has cleared his Instagram account and deleted all his posts for an unknown reason.

Meanwhile, Jin had a fun time on the golf course.

The two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group will be discussing anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month with Joe Biden at the White House.

BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook is also gearing up for the release of their anthology album, Proof. The album will be a compilation of their old and new songs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.