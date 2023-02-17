J-Hope's Birthday: How Jung Hoseok Has Become The Richest BTS Member

Not only are the members of the iconic K-Pop boyband super talented and visually appealing, but also have amassed wealth that is only a dream to many. Their dedicated fanbase, ARMY, certainly helps add to it all with chart-topping music sales, sold-out arenas for concert tours, and huge merchandise sales. Yet the septet does not have an equal net worth. South China Morning Post reported that as of 2021, the sunshine of the group, Jung Hoseok (better known as J-Hope) is the richest member. With a Rs 198 crore to Rs 215 crore net worth, he has accumulated quite some wealth for himself.

As the members of the ARMY jam to the versatile discography of the rapper of the group, let’s also take a look back at how Hobi has turned out to be the richest of all the band members:

Real Estate Investments

If there is one thing J-Hope knows apart from making catchy music and being the best performer out there, it is to know how to make an insane amount of money. What helped him to the position of the wealthiest member of BTS is his smarts. Pretty early on in their success, 2016, to be precise, the member invested in real estate. Koreaboo reported that he purchased a high-end apartment in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. The value of his apartment which cost him over Rs 8 crore at the time of purchase increased to over Rs 15 crore in just 2 years.

Hixtape

While at the time of its release, Hobi’s first mixtape (or as fans like to call it, Hixtape), Hope World was not the only solo project from individual members of the group. The entire rap line had their mixtapes being much loved and appreciated by fans. However, it was J-Hope’s mixtape that is often considered the most successful among all three. The rapper’s single ‘Daydream’ earned him his first number-one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. It also debuted at Number 63 on the Billboard 200 and opened at number one on the sales-based World Albums chart, as well as at Number 16 on Top Album Sales.

Other Solo Projects

There is a whole list of solo projects he has embarked on. From his trilingual collab with Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup in 2019 and his funky side popping off in Rush Hour with K-Pop singer Rush in 2022 to his own recent solo documentary by Disney Plus called j-hope IN THE BOX and his first studio album Jack in the box released in 2022, there is so much going on that keeps BTS ARMY on their toes. Needless to say, with someone as hard-working as the rapper, he is bound to “let it rain”.

HYBE Shares

All seven members of BTS were given a combined 4,79,000 shares by their management company HYBE before it went public for the stock exchange in October 2022. Korea JoongAng Daily reported that this meant each member had a whopping more than Rs 63 crore. Just 14 months later, 3 of the septet sold a combined 32,000 shares, reported Variety. That is more than Rs 64 crore combined.

No wonder J-Hope can splurge as much as he likes while still donating a ton to good causes around the world.

