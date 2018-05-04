English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J.J. Abrams Is Launching His Own Take On Superhero Movies - The Heavy
Abrams, the director and producer of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and Star Wars: Episode IX) is producing a superhero movie for Paramount.
J J Abrams (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
The Star Wars producer is getting into the superhero game with Julius Avery, the director of October 2018's Overlord.
Even before Castle Rock, July's TV series inspired by the work of horror author Stephen King, J.J. Abrams is drawing attention to another project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director and producer of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and Star Wars: Episode IX) is producing a superhero movie for Paramount.
In line to direct is Julius Avery, a sign of confidence in the pair's working relationship given that Avery is helming supernatural World War II thriller Overlord, at one point thought to be part of the 'Cloverfield' universe but now distanced from the loose monster movie collection by Abrams himself.
With Overlord scheduled for wide release in October, The Heavy is likewise expected to enter production later this year.
Also Watch
Even before Castle Rock, July's TV series inspired by the work of horror author Stephen King, J.J. Abrams is drawing attention to another project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director and producer of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and Star Wars: Episode IX) is producing a superhero movie for Paramount.
In line to direct is Julius Avery, a sign of confidence in the pair's working relationship given that Avery is helming supernatural World War II thriller Overlord, at one point thought to be part of the 'Cloverfield' universe but now distanced from the loose monster movie collection by Abrams himself.
With Overlord scheduled for wide release in October, The Heavy is likewise expected to enter production later this year.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta