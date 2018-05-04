J.J. Abrams Is Launching His Own Take On Superhero Movies - The Heavy

The Star Wars producer is getting into the superhero game with Julius Avery, the director of October 2018's Overlord.Even before Castle Rock, July's TV series inspired by the work of horror author Stephen King, J.J. Abrams is drawing attention to another project.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director and producer of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and Star Wars: Episode IX) is producing a superhero movie for Paramount.In line to direct is Julius Avery, a sign of confidence in the pair's working relationship given that Avery is helming supernatural World War II thriller Overlord, at one point thought to be part of the 'Cloverfield' universe but now distanced from the loose monster movie collection by Abrams himself.With Overlord scheduled for wide release in October, The Heavy is likewise expected to enter production later this year.