English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
J Jayalalithaa Biopic in the Works, Vidya Balan May Portray the Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
The studio has also announced that the film's first look poster will be released on February 24, next year, coinciding with Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary.
The studio has also announced that the film's first look poster will be released on February 24, next year, coinciding with Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary.
Loading...
A biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor J Jayalalithaa is in the early stages of developing at Vibri Media. The film will be directed by award-winning Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame.
“Madam Dr J Jayalalitha was one of those rare few regional leaders who went on to become a force to reckon within Indian politics. Her life is an inspiration for women folk around the world. This film will be a tribute to her achievements both in cinema and politics," Vibri Media Director Brinda Prasad Adusumilli said in a statement.
The studio has also announced that the film's first look poster will be released on February 24, 2019, coinciding with Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. The cast and other details are yet to be announced, but sources have confirmed that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been approached for the role of the Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Also Watch
“Madam Dr J Jayalalitha was one of those rare few regional leaders who went on to become a force to reckon within Indian politics. Her life is an inspiration for women folk around the world. This film will be a tribute to her achievements both in cinema and politics," Vibri Media Director Brinda Prasad Adusumilli said in a statement.
The studio has also announced that the film's first look poster will be released on February 24, 2019, coinciding with Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. The cast and other details are yet to be announced, but sources have confirmed that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been approached for the role of the Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Indian Version of Childish Gambino's Hit Song 'This is America' Will Give You The Chills
- When Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Poem Was Adapted into a Ghazal Music Video By Yash Chopra
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...