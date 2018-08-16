J Jayalalithaa Biopic in the Works, Vidya Balan May Portray the Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

A biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor J Jayalalithaa is in the early stages of developing at Vibri Media. The film will be directed by award-winning Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame.“Madam Dr J Jayalalitha was one of those rare few regional leaders who went on to become a force to reckon within Indian politics. Her life is an inspiration for women folk around the world. This film will be a tribute to her achievements both in cinema and politics," Vibri Media Director Brinda Prasad Adusumilli said in a statement.The studio has also announced that the film's first look poster will be released on February 24, 2019, coinciding with Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary. The cast and other details are yet to be announced, but sources have confirmed that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been approached for the role of the Ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.