J-K's New Film Policy to Be Announced Today, Offer Online Single Window Portal for Filming

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will launch the J-K new film policy today that will lay thrust on harnessing the local talent and create employment opportunities for the youth. Several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are expected to join Sinha in Srinagar for the policy’s launch. Interestingly, Aamir has been shooting a schedule of his upcoming Hindi movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Srinagar for the past few days. He had earlier shot a large portion of the movie in Ladakh with his team.

Earlier, filmmakers like Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali and Nitesh Tiwari had met with Sinha in order to discuss how to promote Jammu and Kashmir as popular filming destination. A few days back, Aamir also met Sinha to talk about “reviving Jammu and Kashmir glory in Bollywood" along with his ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao.

Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination. pic.twitter.com/k5qbekKKQ9— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 31, 2021

The new policy will offer a single-window clearance system and two dedicated nodal officers to filmmakers for smooth shooting. Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council will also be set up under the new policy. The subsidy will be given to films produced by award-winning producers and directors; shooting films, TV shows, web series, original shows of streaming platforms; on accommodation. The special subsidy will be given for international award-winning regional films.

The policy will also assist filmmakers scout for locations, local talent and facilities besides obtaining the required clearances. For this, a complete database of available local talent is prepared for hosting on a website for enabling the filmmakers interested in shooting their movie in the UT to utilise their services.

Earlier, Sinha exuded confidence that the union territory would have the best film policy in the country and assured that all stakeholders would be taken on board while finalising it. “The J-K film policy will be among the best in the country and all stakeholders would be taken on board while finalising it," Sinha said. The LG also emphasised streamlining the Single Window Clearance and Facilitation System, and bringing renowned filmmakers from across the country and abroad for exploring the unexplored scenic locales of Jammu and Kashmir.

