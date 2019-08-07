J Om Prakash, Filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather, Passes Away Aged 93

J Om Prakash, veteran filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 93. The news of his death was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar on Twitter.

Parashar, who was last seen on TV drama Neem Neem Shahad Shahad, mourned the loss of his uncle by sharing a picture of them from the latter's last days.

“My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti," Deepak wrote.

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute to the filmmaker by tweeting, "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being.. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather.. sad!! Prayers for his soul.." (sic)

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Prakash directed successful films like Akhir Kyon? and Aap Ki Kasam. As a producer, Prakash backed movies, such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaye Din Bahar Ke and Aankhon Aankhon Mein. He also served as the President of the Film Federation of India from 1995-1996.

Earlier in June, ahead of Super 30 release, Hrithik thanked his "nana" for "the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

The last rites of the veteran filmmaker will be performed at a crematorium next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle, shortly.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.