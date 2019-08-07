Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

J Om Prakash, Filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather, Passes Away Aged 93

J Om Prakash Prakash directed successful films like 'Akhir Kyon?' and 'Aap Ki Kasam'.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
J Om Prakash, Filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather, Passes Away Aged 93
Image courtesy: Twitter/Hrithik Roshan
J Om Prakash, veteran filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 93. The news of his death was confirmed by actor Deepak Parashar on Twitter.

Parashar, who was last seen on TV drama Neem Neem Shahad Shahad, mourned the loss of his uncle by sharing a picture of them from the latter's last days.

“My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti," Deepak wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute to the filmmaker by tweeting, "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being.. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather.. sad!! Prayers for his soul.." (sic)

Prakash directed successful films like Akhir Kyon? and Aap Ki Kasam. As a producer, Prakash backed movies, such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaye Din Bahar Ke and Aankhon Aankhon Mein. He also served as the President of the Film Federation of India from 1995-1996.

Earlier in June, ahead of Super 30 release, Hrithik thanked his "nana" for "the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life."

The last rites of the veteran filmmaker will be performed at a crematorium next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle, shortly.

