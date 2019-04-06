English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'J Sisters' Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner & Danielle Jonas Throw Oodles of Rockstar Attitude in New Pic
Priyanka Chopra recently posted a photo on Instagram with her 'J sisters' Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
The 'J sisters' might not be a band like the Jonas Brothers, but they definitely do stick together and have oodles of rockstar attitude. This recent photo posted by Priyanka Chopra, with her J sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, is proof that these ladies have so much fun hanging out together.
Sharing the picture on Instagram on Friday, Priyanka wrote, “The #Jsisters are finally together.” She tagged both Sophie and Danielle, Joe Jonas’ fiance and Kevin Jonas’ wife, respectively.
The three ladies pose with victory signs aboard a plane. Kevin Jonas posted emojis of their latest single, Cool, in reaction. Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise also commented on the picture and wrote, “Love this, love you Dilly’s.”
Priyanka also shared another photo of all six of them together, including her husband Nick, writing, “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!”
While Priyanka, Game of Thrones star Sophie and Danielle appeared in the Jonas Brothers' first comeback single, Sucker, the ladies are not part of their latest number, Cool.
Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in twin weddings in accordance with Christian and Hindu rituals. Very recently, the couple was plagued by divorce rumours after a US-based magazine ran a cover story claiming that their marriage is falling apart.
Priyanka’s Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic released in February. She has completed the shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
She recently launched her YouTube series If I Could Tell You One Thing. Priyanka is also producing a film on the Rajneeshpuram community, in which will play Osho's disciple Ma Anand Sheela.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sharing the picture on Instagram on Friday, Priyanka wrote, “The #Jsisters are finally together.” She tagged both Sophie and Danielle, Joe Jonas’ fiance and Kevin Jonas’ wife, respectively.
The three ladies pose with victory signs aboard a plane. Kevin Jonas posted emojis of their latest single, Cool, in reaction. Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise also commented on the picture and wrote, “Love this, love you Dilly’s.”
Priyanka also shared another photo of all six of them together, including her husband Nick, writing, “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!”
While Priyanka, Game of Thrones star Sophie and Danielle appeared in the Jonas Brothers' first comeback single, Sucker, the ladies are not part of their latest number, Cool.
Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in twin weddings in accordance with Christian and Hindu rituals. Very recently, the couple was plagued by divorce rumours after a US-based magazine ran a cover story claiming that their marriage is falling apart.
Priyanka’s Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic released in February. She has completed the shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
She recently launched her YouTube series If I Could Tell You One Thing. Priyanka is also producing a film on the Rajneeshpuram community, in which will play Osho's disciple Ma Anand Sheela.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
- Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results