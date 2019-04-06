'J Sisters' Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner & Danielle Jonas Throw Oodles of Rockstar Attitude in New Pic

The 'J sisters' might not be a band like the Jonas Brothers, but they definitely do stick together and have oodles of rockstar attitude. This recent photo posted by Priyanka Chopra, with her J sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, is proof that these ladies have so much fun hanging out together.Sharing the picture on Instagram on Friday, Priyanka wrote, “The #Jsisters are finally together.” She tagged both Sophie and Danielle, Joe Jonas’ fiance and Kevin Jonas’ wife, respectively.The three ladies pose with victory signs aboard a plane. Kevin Jonas posted emojis of their latest single, Cool, in reaction. Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise also commented on the picture and wrote, “Love this, love you Dilly’s.”Priyanka also shared another photo of all six of them together, including her husband Nick, writing, “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!”While Priyanka, Game of Thrones star Sophie and Danielle appeared in the Jonas Brothers' first comeback single, Sucker, the ladies are not part of their latest number, Cool.Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in twin weddings in accordance with Christian and Hindu rituals. Very recently, the couple was plagued by divorce rumours after a US-based magazine ran a cover story claiming that their marriage is falling apart.Priyanka’s Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic released in February. She has completed the shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.She recently launched her YouTube series If I Could Tell You One Thing. Priyanka is also producing a film on the Rajneeshpuram community, in which will play Osho's disciple Ma Anand Sheela.