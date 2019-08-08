J-Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Get Their Own Photo Booth on Happiness Begins Tour

The Jonas Brothers couldn't have hoped for more supportive cheerleaders during their Happiness Begins tour. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the wives of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, are by their husbands' side on the Happiness Begins Tour. Popularly called the J-sisters, the trio has accompanied their respective husbands to Miami for the tour which kicked off Wednesday.

Priyanka shared a bunch of photos from behind the stage posing with the Jonas Brothers and the rest of the team on tour. Sophie, Danielle and Priyanka posed in a photo booth specially made for them, with 'J-Sisters' written on the green backdrop covered with balloons. The trio wore Jonas Brothers T-shirts, each with a different picture of the band.

In another picture, PeeCee celebrated that the tour was sold out already with a picture of the entire team. "Family.. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys," she captioned the photo. The picture also features Priyanka's brother Siddharth and mother Madhu Chopra, as well as members of Nick's family.

Fans are surely loving the fact that Priyanka is so prompt at giving a lowdown of what's going on at the tour. One fan commented on a picture of her with sister-in-law Danielle and her two daughters, "i like you being nicks' wife... we can see everything of nick jonas life (sic)."

After Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018, Joe and Sophie exchanged vows in June, weeks after they wed in a Las Vegas chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka and Sophie seem to have developed a special bond and were spotted on a shopping in Miami over the weekend.

