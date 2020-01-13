J Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Party Together in Las Vegas, See Pics

Be it attending concerts or going for vacations, J Sisters-- Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are inseparable. The two share a warm bond and are often seen hanging out with each other.

Recently, the two partied together in Las Vegas and happily posed for the cameras. Their pictures have surfaced online and fans cannot help but admire their camaraderie. The photos are said to be from the bachelorette party of

Helena Cassilly and Jonas Brothers' drummer Jack Lawless.

In one of the photos, while Priyanka can be seen seated beside a friend, Sophie is seen standing and posing with one of the members of the girl gang. Take a look:

Priyanka and Sophie celebrated new year 2020 along with their husbands Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. they were also joined by the third Jonas couple, Kevin and Danielle. The pictures and videos of the three couples had gone viral on the internet. In the videos, they were seen having a gala time as they share some adorable PDA moments amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

They were present in Florida for a Jonas Brothers concert.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink. She has completed shooting for her next Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

