J Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Party Together in Las Vegas, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner partied together in Las Vegas and happily posed for the cameras.
Image courtesy: JSisters Updates/ Instagram
Be it attending concerts or going for vacations, J Sisters-- Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are inseparable. The two share a warm bond and are often seen hanging out with each other.
Recently, the two partied together in Las Vegas and happily posed for the cameras. Their pictures have surfaced online and fans cannot help but admire their camaraderie. The photos are said to be from the bachelorette party of
Helena Cassilly and Jonas Brothers' drummer Jack Lawless.
In one of the photos, while Priyanka can be seen seated beside a friend, Sophie is seen standing and posing with one of the members of the girl gang. Take a look:
Priyanka and sophie at @jacklawless and @helenacassilly wedding ❤️
63 Likes, 1 Comments - Jsisters Updates 💓 (@_j_sisters_) on Instagram: "Priyanka and sophie at @jacklawless and @helenacassilly wedding ❤️"
Priyanka and Sophie celebrated new year 2020 along with their husbands Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. they were also joined by the third Jonas couple, Kevin and Danielle. The pictures and videos of the three couples had gone viral on the internet. In the videos, they were seen having a gala time as they share some adorable PDA moments amidst loud cheers from the crowd.
They were present in Florida for a Jonas Brothers concert.
⠀LOVERS 🍒⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #joejonas #sophieturner #daniellejonas #kevinjonas #TheJSisters #JonasBrothers #jsisters
3,045 Likes, 18 Comments - The #JSisters NEWS 🌸 (@jsistersnews) on Instagram: "⠀LOVERS 🍒⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀..."
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink. She has completed shooting for her next Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Your Last Chance to Get Windows 10 For Free: No Windows 7 Updates From Tomorrow
- Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
- Sex Tech Turned On The Fun in Las Vegas, But Are We Getting Prematurely Excited?
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief