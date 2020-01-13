Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

J Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Party Together in Las Vegas, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner partied together in Las Vegas and happily posed for the cameras.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
J Sisters Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Party Together in Las Vegas, See Pics
Image courtesy: JSisters Updates/ Instagram

Be it attending concerts or going for vacations, J Sisters-- Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are inseparable. The two share a warm bond and are often seen hanging out with each other.

Recently, the two partied together in Las Vegas and happily posed for the cameras. Their pictures have surfaced online and fans cannot help but admire their camaraderie. The photos are said to be from the bachelorette party of

Helena Cassilly and Jonas Brothers' drummer Jack Lawless.

In one of the photos, while Priyanka can be seen seated beside a friend, Sophie is seen standing and posing with one of the members of the girl gang. Take a look:

Priyanka and sophie at @jacklawless and @helenacassilly wedding ❤️

63 Likes, 1 Comments - Jsisters Updates 💓 (@_j_sisters_) on Instagram: "Priyanka and sophie at @jacklawless and @helenacassilly wedding ❤️"

Priyanka and Sophie celebrated new year 2020 along with their husbands Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. they were also joined by the third Jonas couple, Kevin and Danielle. The pictures and videos of the three couples had gone viral on the internet. In the videos, they were seen having a gala time as they share some adorable PDA moments amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

They were present in Florida for a Jonas Brothers concert.

⠀LOVERS 🍒⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #priyankachopra #nickjonas #joejonas #sophieturner #daniellejonas #kevinjonas #TheJSisters #JonasBrothers #jsisters

3,045 Likes, 18 Comments - The #JSisters NEWS 🌸 (@jsistersnews) on Instagram: "⠀LOVERS 🍒⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀..."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink. She has completed shooting for her next Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram