J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig

The J-sisters are the biggest fans of the Jonas Brothers. And they proved their loyalty once again at the Billboards Music Awards as they sang along to every song of the band.We're talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the significant others of Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively. When the newly reunited boy band took the stage inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the stunning trio.When The Jonas Brothers started their energetic medley performance, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle made sure to serve as cheerleaders, dancing with the crowd, clapping and throwing their hands in the air. Nick even managed to sneak a kiss with his new wife Priyanka.As soon as the group broke out into a rendition of Nick's solo hit Jealous, cameras caught the girls grooving in the front row, reported E! Online. Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire when they performed their hit comeback single Sucker. But what stole the show was the J-Sisters singing along during the performance.In a viral video, Priyanka along with Sophie and Danielle can be seen singing the song as their respective partners perform on the stage. Fans can't get enough of the ladies swooning over the men on the stage, sharing moments from their performance on social media.Earlier, the Jonas brothers have spoken about working with their leading ladies on the Sucker video. "It was a blast. It was the easiest day of work because there was no like hello, nice to meet you. We're literally with our best friend... It was the best music video I think we could have ever wished for," Joe had said.