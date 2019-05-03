Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas made sure to serve as cheerleaders as the Jonas Brothers performed at Billboards Music Awards.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas made sure to serve as cheerleaders as the Jonas Brothers performed at Billboards Music Awards.
Loading...
The J-sisters are the biggest fans of the Jonas Brothers. And they proved their loyalty once again at the Billboards Music Awards as they sang along to every song of the band.

We're talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the significant others of Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively. When the newly reunited boy band took the stage inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the stunning trio.

When The Jonas Brothers started their energetic medley performance, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle made sure to serve as cheerleaders, dancing with the crowd, clapping and throwing their hands in the air. Nick even managed to sneak a kiss with his new wife Priyanka.

As soon as the group broke out into a rendition of Nick's solo hit Jealous, cameras caught the girls grooving in the front row, reported E! Online. Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire when they performed their hit comeback single Sucker. But what stole the show was the J-Sisters singing along during the performance.

In a viral video, Priyanka along with Sophie and Danielle can be seen singing the song as their respective partners perform on the stage. Fans can't get enough of the ladies swooning over the men on the stage, sharing moments from their performance on social media.





Earlier, the Jonas brothers have spoken about working with their leading ladies on the Sucker video. "It was a blast. It was the easiest day of work because there was no like hello, nice to meet you. We're literally with our best friend... It was the best music video I think we could have ever wished for," Joe had said.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram