English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas made sure to serve as cheerleaders as the Jonas Brothers performed at Billboards Music Awards.
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas made sure to serve as cheerleaders as the Jonas Brothers performed at Billboards Music Awards.
Loading...
The J-sisters are the biggest fans of the Jonas Brothers. And they proved their loyalty once again at the Billboards Music Awards as they sang along to every song of the band.
We're talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the significant others of Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively. When the newly reunited boy band took the stage inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the stunning trio.
When The Jonas Brothers started their energetic medley performance, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle made sure to serve as cheerleaders, dancing with the crowd, clapping and throwing their hands in the air. Nick even managed to sneak a kiss with his new wife Priyanka.
As soon as the group broke out into a rendition of Nick's solo hit Jealous, cameras caught the girls grooving in the front row, reported E! Online. Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire when they performed their hit comeback single Sucker. But what stole the show was the J-Sisters singing along during the performance.
In a viral video, Priyanka along with Sophie and Danielle can be seen singing the song as their respective partners perform on the stage. Fans can't get enough of the ladies swooning over the men on the stage, sharing moments from their performance on social media.
Earlier, the Jonas brothers have spoken about working with their leading ladies on the Sucker video. "It was a blast. It was the easiest day of work because there was no like hello, nice to meet you. We're literally with our best friend... It was the best music video I think we could have ever wished for," Joe had said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
We're talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the significant others of Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively. When the newly reunited boy band took the stage inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the stunning trio.
When The Jonas Brothers started their energetic medley performance, Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle made sure to serve as cheerleaders, dancing with the crowd, clapping and throwing their hands in the air. Nick even managed to sneak a kiss with his new wife Priyanka.
As soon as the group broke out into a rendition of Nick's solo hit Jealous, cameras caught the girls grooving in the front row, reported E! Online. Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire when they performed their hit comeback single Sucker. But what stole the show was the J-Sisters singing along during the performance.
In a viral video, Priyanka along with Sophie and Danielle can be seen singing the song as their respective partners perform on the stage. Fans can't get enough of the ladies swooning over the men on the stage, sharing moments from their performance on social media.
THIS WAS SO CUTE. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ucnyonvbJl— jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) May 2, 2019
Earlier, the Jonas brothers have spoken about working with their leading ladies on the Sucker video. "It was a blast. It was the easiest day of work because there was no like hello, nice to meet you. We're literally with our best friend... It was the best music video I think we could have ever wished for," Joe had said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Tata Harrier Road Test Review – A Beautiful Beast
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results