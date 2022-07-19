Jaadugar Actor Arushi Sharma: Imtiaz Ali Is Hands-on Person In My Life, I Often Call Him For His Guidance | Exclusive

Two years after Love Aaj Kal (2020), actor Arushi Sharma is back with her second outing as a lead in the recently released Netflix film, Jaadugar, co-starring Jitendra Kumar, which also marks her debut in the OTT space. The film, based on a small-town magician in a bid to win a local football tournament to marry the girl he loves, sees Sharma playing a doctor and Kumar’s love interest.

Though keen on reading about the response to her performance in the film, the 26-year-old agrees that focusing too much on them can prove to be detrimental. “I try not to read all the reviews but it’s very difficult as we all have our phones at our disposal. As actors, we give so much of our time to a project, sometimes more than a year. So, it’s important for us to know what the audience thinks about our work. But sometimes reading reviews can be very damaging,” she shares.

It is said that an actor’s second film is the ultimate litmus test to determine the longevity of their careers. And Sharma reveals that the underwhelming performance of Love Aaj Kal at the box office made Jaadugar an extremely important project for her.

She says, “After Love Aaj Kal, I didn’t know where my career was headed, and the pandemic put a [temporary] halt on it. When Jaadugar came my way, I was grateful to have received the opportunity to be on a film set again. The film helped me understand my own potential as an actor and learn so much more about myself. I never knew that I’ll be able to do a light-hearted comedy film and it taught me a lot about comic timing.”

She is also awaiting feedback from filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who went on to become a mentor figure for her. “He was very happy and excited that I’m a part of Jaadugar. He has wished me well,” says Sharma, who worked with him on Tamasha (2015) and Love Aaj Kal.

The actor, who has two more projects in the pipeline, further elaborates, “I often call him up and ask for his guidance. He gives his opinions but he’s also a person who pushes you to take your own decisions. And I feel that’s the best thing. It’s great when you can own your successes and failures. Having said that, he’s a hands-on person in my life and I truly value his guidance.” ​

