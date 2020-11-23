Jaan Kumar Sanu Evicted from Bigg Boss 14: Did He Leave A Mark Inside the House?

The latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house is Jaan Kumar Sanu. He was nominated along with Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin.

Also, according to News18 poll, the contestant who got maximum votes for eviction from the readers and the reality show's viewers was Jaan. He was the first contestant introduced on Bigg Boss 14 and after completing six weeks inside the house, he got evicted on the basis of public votes.

On his entry, Jaan had said, “I am expecting a lot of good things, namely reaching out to lot of people, the kind of public exposure that Bigg Boss has, I doubt any other show has. It is the biggest reality show on Indian television. So, I am really looking forward to connecting with lot of people and I am hoping to win a lot of hearts all through the country.”

During this six weeks, Jaan made many friends inside the house like Nishant Singh Malkani, who got evicted in fourth week, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni. He also developed fondness for Nikki, but she considered him only a friend. Despite making many friends, Jaan was seen breaking down a day before his eviction as he felt that his friends only used him in the game.

Jaan made headlines a few times during his stint on the show. Once when Rahul had called him a 'nepotism product’, to which the former clarified that his parents are separated and his mother alone has raised him. Second was when he had interrupted Nikki and Rahul from speaking in Marathi language. The channel had to issue an apology to the Marathi speaking people.

With many ups and downs, Jaan's journey came to an end on November 22.