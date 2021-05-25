Jaan Kumar Sanu Impresses Fans With His Epic Body Transformation, Pic Goes Viral

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who shot to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 14, has undergone a major physical transformation. The singer took to his Instagram account to share a mirror selfie and said that he has “never felt fitter". Jaan thanked former co-contestant Eijaz Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan for pushing him hard to do better during workout sessions in the Bigg Boss house.

“Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still ). I’d promised E-Man and Gauahar I’d fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I’ve never felt fitter and I did what I promised,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaan.kumar.sanu)

Jaan, son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, was the first contestant to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 14 last year. During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Jaan developed a great bond with Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli. Jaan even expressed his fondness for Nikki on national television.

Born as Jayesh Bhattacharya, Jaan is the son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya and was raised by his mother after his parents separated in 1994. I

