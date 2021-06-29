Jaan Kumar Sanu Loses 22 Kilos, Credits Eijaz Khan, Sidharth Shukla for His Transformation

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu has undergone a drastic physical transformation, leaving people on social media impressed. In the recent clicks shared by the singer on his Instagram story, he’s seen flaunting his toned physique. While speaking to ETimes, Jaan, who has lost 22 Kilos revealed that it was his fellow housemate Eijaz Khan who motivated him to exercise regularly. He further said that Sidharth Shukla had once told him if he wanted to take out his frustration, then he should hit the gym regularly.

Jaan said that in these tough times, he is trying his level best to keep himself engaged. The singer shared that he has been working out, pursuing music, creating new things, and is trying to become used to this life. He wishes that the present situation is not for long.

Talking about his weight when he entered Bigg Boss house, Jaan revealed that he was 92 kgs. Jaan said that during his stint in the Bigg Boss, he lost over 14 kilos in two months because the contestants deal with a lot of stress and have limited food options inside the house.

Post Bigg Boss 14, when Jaan watched the initial episodes he realised that he looked “very fat." Jaan said that during the second lockdown, he introduced vitamins and immunity-building food in his diet. He credited Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik for it.

