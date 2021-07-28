Jaan Kumar Sanu Says He Wasn't Invited to Rahul Vaidya's Wedding with Disha Parmar

Reality show contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya wed Disha Parmar recently after multiple ceremonies in Mumbai. Rahul invited almost all of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants and some of Bigg Boss 14 housemates to the marriage but Jaan Kumar Sanu says he was not invited. He further said that he would not have gone even if he was invited as things are not well between him and Rahul.

Jaan, who is the son of singer Kumar Sanu, said, “I wish all the best to Rahul and Disha. I am glad that they got married in the midst of the pandemic. Their wedding was absolutely beautiful and it looked like something out of a fairytale. I am not at all sad about not being invited. Rahul had his own guestlist and I guess I have got to respect that. But no sadness, I am very happy for them.”

“But honestly, even if Rahul would have invited me, I don’t think I would have gone because there are a certain number of things that have gone south with us. So I wish him all the best and hope he does great and he has a very happy married life,” he added.

Rahul and Disha tied the knot in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception and an after-party for their family members and close friends. The after-party was a star-studded event with Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rashmi Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in attendance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here