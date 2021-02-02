Jaan Kumar Sanu to Enter Bigg Boss 14 As Nikki Tamboli's Connection

Singer Jaanu Kumar Sanu, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 several weeks ago, is reportedly all set to re-enter the house as Nikki Tamboli's connection in the family round. All the celebrities entering as connections have been in quarantine from January 30 and are expected to enter by this weekend, reports ETimes.

Jaan shared a good bond with Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni inside the house. His on-and-off friendship with Nikki Tamboli was one of the highlights of his BB 14 journey. When he got evicted from the show, he was not on talking terms with Nikki as she had accused him of kissing her without consent. Nikki and Jaan have had a love-hate relationship. While Jaan had expressed his liking for Nikki, the latter maintained that she considers him just a good friend.

Jaan's initial face-off with Rahul Vaidya also hit the headlines. Rahul had once nominated Jaan by saying that he hates "nepotism", implying that Jaan is a product of nepotism and got a chance to be on the reality show because he's veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son. However, Rahul had later apologised to Jaan and they kind of buried the hatchet.

It'll be interesting to see how the dynamics change after Jaan's re-entry into the show. Nikki is currently close to Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the strongest contenders to win the show.