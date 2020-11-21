Jaan Kumar Sanu to Get Evicted from Bigg Boss 14 This Weekend?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has reportedly been evicted from the house. The budding singer, who was nominated alongside Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, and Jasmin Bhasin, apparently received the least number of votes.

As per a Twitter handle, The Khabri, which is known for giving all the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, Jaan is the one who will be eliminated from the house. The tweet read, ‘EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed #JaanKumarSanu has been Finally eliminated from the House."

EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed#JaanKumarSanu has been Finally eliminated from the HouseRetweet if happy how — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 21, 2020

Jaan shares a good bond with Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni inside the house. His on-and-off friendship with Nikki Tamboli has been one of the highlights of his BB journey so far. He is currently not on talking terms with Nikki after she accused him of kissing her without consent. Nikki and Jaan have had a love-hate relationship. While Jaan had expressed his liking for Nikki, the latter has maintained that she considers him just a good friend.

Jaan's initial face-off with Rahul Vaidya also hit the headlines. Rahul had once nominated Jaan by saying that he hates "nepotism", implying that Jaan is a product of nepotism and got a chance to be on the reality show because he's singer Kumar Sanu's son. However, Rahul had later apologised to Jaan, and they kind of buried the hatchet.