The Nomination special episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought with itself a lot of drama. While personal attacks were made by the housemates during the course of nominating each other to get voted out this week, Rahul Vaidya grabbed the limelight during the process as he made a reference to Jaan Kumar Sanu's family background while claiming he is in Bigg Boss house because of his father, singer Kumar Sanu.

While Rahul did not find his reason or nepotism jibe aimed at Jaan unreasonable, many in the house stood against him. In fact, even Jaan had to clarify that he was not brought up by his singer father, but by his mother after they separated when he was little.

Now, Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya has also reacted strongly to Rahul's nepotism comment for Jaan on national TV. She told a website, "He (Jaan) is very proud of the fact that he is Kumar Sanu's son but also knows that when a person takes birth, he/she doesn't know which family they are taking birth in. It's a very insulting and disrespectful statement from Rahul. Bhaut zyada takleef hui mujhe sunkar."

She added, "Jaan's Dad didn't want him to go and do this show but it was Jaan's choice as he wanted to prove himself. We completely believe that our children have to make their own name. If they are good, public will accept it and if they are not they will not."

Meanwhile, Jaan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are nominated for eviction from the BB 14 house this week. The four are now in the red zone of the house while Eijaz Khan has been saved by captain Kavita Kaushik from being nominated for elimination.