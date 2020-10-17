Jaan Kumar Sanu's Mother Reacts After He Asked Nikki Tamboli Out on Date in Bigg Boss 14

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14. His bond with fellow housemate Nikki Tamboli is being enjoyed by the viewers. The two seem inseparable on the show and have been a constant support of each other.

Recently, Jaan asked Nikki out on a date and even expressed his liking for the South film actress, who unfortunately friend-zoned him by saying he is like her brother. Now in an interview, Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya reacted to son Jaan’s liking for Nikki. Taking it sportingly, Rita told Zoom TV that it is "a good time pass" on TV.

She told Zoom TV, “Yeh sab masti thi (This was all in fun), I am enjoying this. You never know what Jaan is doing. I am enjoying it and everyone is enjoying it. Both of them are very young. It is a good time pass and at least there are doing something in the house.”

She further added, “I have started missing him a lot. He is there, he is doing good in Bigg Boss 14. I am feeling good. I am watching him on TV and on Voot as well. I am happy for him.”

Meanwhile, Jaan's father Kumar Sanu, 62, tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced in a post on the singer's official Facebook handle on Friday. The post on his page read, "Unfortunately, Sanu da has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you."