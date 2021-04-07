Jaani Dushman Actor Armaan Kohli's Younger Brother Rajnish Passes Away at 44

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli’s brother Rajnish passed away on Wednesday due to unexpected health problems. He was 44 and physically disabled.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to break the sad news to Armaan’s fans. He added that Armaan took care of him like his son for forty years. “Sad demise veteran Producer Director Rajkumar Kholi’s son & Actor Armaan Kholi’s younger brother Rajnish Kholi passed away due to unexpected health problems. Condolences to the Kohli family. Rajnish never came out in media and for almost 40 years his brother Armaan took care of him like a son. He was wheel chair bound and only stayed at home. Om Shanti," Viral wrote.

Veteran director Rajkumar Kohli, who made films like Naagin, Jaani Dushman and Raaj Tilak is the father of Armaan and Rajnish Kohli. Despite being from a film family Rajnish stayed away from the spotlight and the media. According to a report in Times of India, only a few celebrities from the industry, including Dharmendra, Mika Singh and Suniel Shetty were introduced to Rajnish.

Meanwhile, Armaan is best known for his role in the 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which starred Akshay Kumar, Manisha Koirala, Suniel Shetty and Sonu Nigam among others. He also went on to appear in films like LOC Kargil, Qahar, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo among others, He also participated in Bigg Boss 7, and was a highly controversial contestant.

