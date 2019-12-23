Can't Handle the Hate: Trolled for Anti-CAA Stand, Actor Jaaved Jaaferi Takes a Break from Twitter

On late Sunday night, actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to announce that he is going on a temporary break from social media. In his tweet, he mentioned that he cannot handle the trolling and hate and will be back once the situations improve. Jaaferi has been one of the actors who criticised the recent Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) openly. He has been quite vocal about the issue and has been actively sharing posts on social media.

"Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind (sic)," he tweeted.

Soon after his post, a number of Twitter users rushed to comment section, asking the actor not to go off on social media. While one of the users wrote, "Avoid them, block them. But don’t leave this social media to share your opinions because they want our voice to be silenced, let’s not let that happen." Another tweeted, "Please don't. We too are facing this. Presence of people with your spirit will encourage us to fight on. It's disheartening for us Sir. Please reconsider."

Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 22, 2019

On the work front, Jaaferi will next be seen Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The upcoming film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Actors Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania, too play pivotal roles in the movie, which will hit the big screen on May 1, 2020.

